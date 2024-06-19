‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’ and ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ have been officially unveiled for the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond have been officially unveiled for the Nintendo Switch

The two highly-anticipated titles were shown off at the ‘Nintendo Direct’ event yesterday (18.06.24), and received release dates: ‘Echoes of Wisdom’ will launch on 26 September, while ‘Prime 4: Beyond’ is expected to hit shelves next year.

The upcoming action-adventure title will be the first game in the franchise’s 38-year history to let users play as the princess Zelda instead of Link, and will utilise the character’s unique skillset - headlined by her legendary weapon, the Tri Rod - which will allow her to duplicate monsters to fight alongside her, and solve puzzles.

In a statement, Nintendo said: “It’s up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule in a brand-new story in ‘The Legend of Zelda series’.

“The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing.

“Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes — imitations of things found in the environment. Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.”

As for ‘Prime 4: Beyond’, the first-person game - which was announced back in 2017 - received its gameplay reveal trailer at the end of the event.

Nintendo said: “The galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran will embark on a new mission. ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’, a new entry in the ‘Metroid Prime’ series, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025.”