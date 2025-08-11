A new LEGO Batman game is reportedly in development and set to launch in Spring 2026.

A new LEGO Batman game is reportedly in development and set to launch in Spring 2026

According to insiders, Traveller’s Tales Games will reimagine the LEGO Batman franchise with modern gameplay mechanics, a larger open-world structure, and a more cinematic presentation similar to 2022’s LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga.

The game will supposedly span multiple Batman storylines and feature a wide cast of heroes and villains from across the DC universe.

It’s claimed the title has been in development at TT Games for some time, with the studio allegedly aiming to deliver a “bigger, more polished” experience than previous LEGO Batman entries.

The LEGO Batman original trilogy, released between 2008 and 2014, was among the best-selling LEGO games, praised for its humour, accessible gameplay, and wide character roster.

While Warner Bros. Games and TT Games have yet to confirm the project, reports suggest that development ramped up after the release of The Skywalker Saga, which proved a major commercial success for the LEGO video game series.

If the rumours are accurate, LEGO Batman could return in a form that blends nostalgia with new-gen improvements, giving players a massive Gotham City to explore brick by brick.

Until an official reveal, fans will have to wait to see if the Caped Crusader’s next LEGO outing really does take flight in 2026.