Riot Games refuses to let ‘League of Legends’ compete with ‘Fortnite’.

The developer and publisher has been at the forefront of online gaming since releasing the title in 2009, but the company has ruled out going against Epic Games - the mastermind behind the ever-popular battle royale - over user-generated content (UGC).

In a recent Q and A session, ‘League of Legend’s game director Pu Liu said: “I think if I look at what Riot's strengths are and our competitive advantages, I'm not gonna go pick that fight with Epic.

“Maybe Andrei [van Roon] - my boss - would tell me we should but I think it's a technology platform play and not one that we're likely to win.”

Liu added UGC is “primarily a platform and technology” that is already dominated by titles like ‘Fortnite’, ‘Minecraft’ and ‘Robox’.

Riot's head of League Studio van Roon echoed this sentiment and emphasised UGC didn’t really lend itself to their game.

He explained: “We feel a lot of what we've built on ‘League’, where we have strengths, what players are looking for, for us are are less about sort of building a UGC platform and more about building particular types of experience using these characters in a competitive or semi-competitive setting—playing to the strengths of MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena), that action-strategy mix.”