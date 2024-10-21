Elijah Wood has been revealed as the main villain for ‘Batman: Arkham Shadow’.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ star, 43, will play the dreaded Scarecrow - who is also known as the mad scientist Dr. Jonathan Crane - in Camouflaj’s upcoming VR game which is set in Rocksteady’s ‘Arkham’ universe.

In a statement, Wood said: “When Camouflaj initially approached me about joining the cast for this, I was super intrigued for a few reasons.

“I’m a massive ‘Batman’ fan - the films, games, comics, I collected the toys when I was young - and I was super intrigued at the notion that this next chapter in the ‘Arkham’ series would be done entirely in VR.”

The role marks the first time Wood has worked with motion capture technology, and the actor added the prospect of doing so “excited” him.

He continued: “And then, obviously, playing such an iconic character was a delicious request.

“I'm very excited to see all of your reactions to this game. I am excited myself to experience it and play it, but until then, remember: Just like fear, the shadow exists within us all.”

‘Arkham Shadow’ takes place before the original 2009 game - though after 2013’s ‘Arkham Origins’ - and will release exclusively on the Meta Quest 3 tomorrow (22.10.24).