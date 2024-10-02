A sequel to ‘Lords of the Fallen’ is officially in full development.

According to the latest financial report from CI Games - the title's publisher - the upcoming RPG is due to release in 2026, with a “strong marketing campaign” for the game due to start next year.

The report revealed the title would have a “more commercial” art style and narrative, and was due to be a PC exclusive for the Epic Games Store after the publisher received a “major investment” from the ‘Fortnite’ maker.

CI also promised there would be several significant gameplay improvements in the sequel, including more game mode options, a “core” single-player campaign and a “shared progression” co-op mode - all of which are developed with “elevated production values” through Unreal Engine 5.

As well as the second ‘Lords of the Fallen’ game, the company also has two other projects in pre-production, namely the next instalment in the ‘Sniper Ghost Warrior’ franchise and ‘Project H’ - a “major new action-RPG” that is due to launch in 2028 - which CI is developing with Underdog Studio.

The latter title is said to use “systems and architecture” from both ‘Lords of the Fallen’ and its upcoming sequel, and is aiming to move into full production next year.