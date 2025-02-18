‘Lost Records: Bloom + Rage’ was delayed to give developer Don’t Nod “a bit more breathing room” to work on the game.

The first entry in the two-part adventure title released today (18.02.25) after it was initially slated to launch in late 2024 - alongside Deck Nine’s ‘Life is Strange: Double Exposure’ - though ‘Lost Records’s director Michel Koch has explained Don’t Nod chose to delay the game so that it gave both the studio and players time to appreciate both adventure titles individually.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Koch said: “There are not many narrative games with like, double A or high-quality.

“‘Life is Strange: Double Exposure’ is one, ‘Lost Records’ is another. We thought, as players, I would love that the games are not coming at exactly the same time, as I want to play both.

“And for us as developers, it also gives us a bit more breathing room to polish things better.”

Don’t Nod had worked on the first two entries in the ‘Life is Strange’ series before the franchise was passed to Deck Nine and Square Enix.

‘Lost Records: Bloom + Rage’ is divided into two parts - known as ‘Tapes’ - and ‘Tape 2’ is slated to release on 15 April 2025.

The director explained the decision to split the game in two was made after Don’t Nod realised “it makes sense for the story, for editing, pacing”.

He explained: “You know, the game is called ‘Bloom + Rage’, so ‘Tape 1’ will be ‘Bloom’, and ‘Tape 2’ will be ‘Rage’.

“The game's past takes place over the summer of 1995, so ‘Tape 1’ is July, and ‘Tape 2’ is August. And there is an event - there is something that happens at the end of ‘Tape 1’ that makes sense to stop the game there and to reflect a bit, to just let the player take their time.”