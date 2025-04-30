‘Lost Soul Aside’ has been delayed.

Lost Soul Aside has been delayed to 29 August 2025

The upcoming hack ’n’ slash-RPG - which is being developed by Ultizero Games - was initially scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 and PC on 30 May 2025, though the studio’s head Yang Bing has announced ‘Lost Soul Aside’ will now launch on 29 August to give the team “additional time to polish the game”.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Bing wrote: “We are truly grateful for the positive response we’ve received all over the world since we announced ‘Lost Soul Aside’. We remain committed to delivering a high-quality game experience.

“To match the standards Ultizero Games have set for ourselves, we are going to take some additional time to polish the game. ‘Lost Soul Aside’ will now release on 29 August 2025.”

The studio boss concluded: “We want to express our heartfelt thanks to our fans waiting for the launch.”

‘Lost Soul Aside’ has been in the works since 2016, with Sony later signing on as publisher - something that Bing described as a “turning point” in the game’s development.

The developer added ‘Lost Soul Aside’ would feature “a blend of fantasy elements with some realistic visuals, characterized by a real-life aesthetic”.