‘Marathon’ will be getting a live-stream gameplay showcase later this week.

The upcoming PvP extraction-shooter has been in the works at Bungie for nearly two years, and the studio has now confirmed fans can get a closer look at ‘Marathon’ in a Gameplay Reveal live-stream on Bungie’s YouTube and Twitch channels on 12 April at 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT/ 6pm BST/ 7pm CEST/ 9pm GST.

Bungie first teased a major update for ‘Marathon’ over the weekend, when the developer posted a cryptic 15-second clip that Internet sleuths deduced was linked to the game.

After posting another teaser trailer for the showcase, Bungie said in a statement: “Thousands of community members across the world worked together to unlock the gameplay reveal date for Bungie’s upcoming extraction shooter ‘Marathon’.”

The last official update on ‘Marathon’ came in October 2024, when Bungie insisted the game was still “on track”.

In an update video posted to the official ‘Marathon’ YouTube channel, ‘Marathon’ director Joe Ziegler said: “In 2025, we're going to be expanding our playtests a little bit wider and wider. We’ll definitely let you know when that happens.”

The developer added the maps in ‘Marathon’ had been coming together “in a really, really beautiful way”.

He said: “There's a variety of different things at different states inside of the game. Our environments are starting to come together in a really, really beautiful way.

“Some of the character models we've been iterating through, so they're coming together, but they're not fully there yet. It's a little early to show you all of it as one piece.”