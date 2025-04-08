‘Mario Kart World’ costs $80 because Nintendo believes the game offers good value to players.

Mario Kart World

Since the upcoming racing game was announced with its higher price tag for the digital edition - with the physical version set to retail for $90 - some fans have complained ‘Mario Kart World’ costs too much, but Nintendo of America’s Vice President of Product and Player Experience, Bill Trinent has now insisted the price for the title is right because the game “is so big and so vast”.

He told IGN: “I would say it’s less about the strategy of pricing ‘Mario Kart World’, it’s more just whenever we look at a given game, we just look at what is the experience, and what’s the content, and what’s the value?

“But honestly, this is a game that is so big and so vast and you will find so many little things in it to discover.

“And there’s still some other secrets remaining that I think as people end up buying and playing the game, they’re going to find this to be probably the richest ‘Mario Kar’t experience they’ve ever had.”

‘Mario Kart World’ won’t be the only Nintendo game to retail for $80, as Trinen confirmed other first-party titles would have a similar pricetag because the company wants to find the right correlation between their games’ content and their worth.

He explained: “[What] I would say is that we just look at each individual game and we look at the content and the value of that game, and then we say, ‘What is the right price for the value of this entertainment?’”