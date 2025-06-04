Nintendo has insisted 'Mario Kart World' is not an "open world" game.

Mario Kart World

The highly anticipated new title marks the first time the franchise has been created in a seamless way - rather than with separate levels - but producer Kosuke Kabuki and his team aren't too clean on classifying it in that way.

He told the Washington Post newspaper: “We actually don’t use the phrase ‘open world’ in development.

"I think for us it’s just a little bit too ambiguously defined.

“Even though we are creating this vast interconnected world with racing routes, you still do need some traditional elements...

"That’s why we have this opportunity to pull in classic courses from past titles and remake them for ‘World.’ ”

However, he did highlight the freedom players will have during the 'free roam' mode, with day and night cycles as well as changing weather and even different soundtracks.

Yabuki added: "As the player drives along, they’re seeing changes in the scenery, but they can also feel changes in terms of what music comes in.

“You’re not just racing, you also have this opportunity to free roam the world, so we need music that fits that also.”

According to various hands-on previews, it appears gamers will take around nine to 10 minutes to drive across the entire map.

Beyond the 'free roam' mode, there are also solo modes for individual track racing, and battle modes.

Yabuki explained: "When you start up the game and you first see that screen, you’re going to see single-player, multiplayer, and online, and that’s going to be very familiar to people and hasn’t changed from some previous titles.

“It’s about getting people into the experience faster.”