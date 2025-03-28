‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ will launch later in 2025.

The upcoming side-scroller - which is being developed by Tribute Games and published by DotEmu - was unveiled at yesterday’s (27.03.25) Nintendo Direct showcase, and revealed ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ is set to release on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam later in the year.

The title will see players take on the dreaded Annihilus as Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Nova, Venom, Storm and Phyla-Vell with online and local drop-in/drop-out co-op.

In a statement, Tribute Games CEO co-founder Jean-François Major said: “This project allows us to pay homage not only to the iconic Marvel characters but also to the classic arcade games that shaped our love for gaming.

“We approach this cherished license with the utmost respect, infusing every pixel with the care and passion it deserves.”

Tribute revealed ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ will feature a “Cosmic Swap System”, allowing players to change their playable hero mid-fight.

The studio also teased the aforementioned characters would be the “first set” of playable heroes, indicating more may be on the way.

Marvel Games head Haluk Mentes said: “Our whole team are huge fans of Tribute and DotEmu’s work, so it was inevitable that we’d assemble with them to bring players the ultimate Marvel Beat ’em Up, ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ – a game we can’t wait for players to dig into!”