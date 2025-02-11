The Human Torch and The Thing will be coming to ‘Marvel Rivals’ on 21 February 2025.

The First two Fantastic Four members Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman were introduced to the hero-shooter at the start of Season 1 last month, and now the next two characters will be joining the roster next week with start of the second half of the season.

As well as the Human Torch and The Thing, the second part of Season 1 will see all Ranked players drop by four divisions.

Developer NetEase Games explained this process will continue in the future, with players falling by six divisions upon a new season - but the studio added it would also “tune this as necessary”.

Competitive ‘Marvel Rivals’ players in the Gold rank will also be awarded new costumes with the release of the second half of Season 1, while NetEase also adds new Crests of Honor to “recognize players at Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All (the top 500)”.

The studio explained on the ‘Marvel Rivals’ website: “In the second half of the season, we will be rolling out new costume rewards for Gold rank players, along with brand new Crests of Honor.

“These Crests will recognize players at Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All (the top 500), each with its own unique design to celebrate your skill!”