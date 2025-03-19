‘Marvel Rivals’ has been built to prioritise “fun, first and foremost” instead of competitive play.

Marvel Rivals has been built to prioritise 'fun, first and foremost' instead of competitive play

The hero-shooter has been lauded for being easily accessible for all players, though includes several character abilities that some consider to be overpowered.

Even so, developer NetEase Games did not create ‘Marvel Rivals’ with competitive play in mind, and instead wanted to make the title as approachable and casual as possible.

Marvel Games executive producer Danny Koo told PC Gamer: “This game is built to be more acceptable for casual play.

“People just want to have fun at the end of the day—that balance for fun is always the key number one priority of anything.”

Even so, Koo added the team does its best to balance the characters so that no hero is “too painful and oppressive”, but emphasised that was still a “secondary” aim for ‘Marvel Rivals’.

He continued: “So every character we balance for fun, first and foremost, as in if the character is fun or not [to play], that's always number one.

“And then the team has data on win rates, making sure that no one character is too painful and oppressive so that everybody's still having fun. But that's secondary.”

He concluded: “[Casual and competitive] co-exist, but the majority of the players will not play competitive anyway, that's for sure.

“They just want to have fun with friends and go, 'Hey, let's queue and do a quick play.' But competitive is also important, right? Because [players] also want an avenue to show off their mastery.”