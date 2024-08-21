Captain America and The Winter Soldier will be joining ‘Marvel Rivals’s roster at launch.

During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event last night (20.08.24), it was confirmed that the two characters will be added to the upcoming hero-shooter title - which is being developed by NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment - when it releases on 6 December.

The free-to-play title also received a new gameplay trailer, which showed off the two new heroes’ abilities.

Captain America will unsurprisingly utilise his shield in combat, throwing it at enemies and charging forward with it to block incoming fire from foes.

Meanwhile, The Winter Soldier/ Bucky Barnes will have a grappling hook to pull enemies towards him, before ripping into them with a revolver.

The footage also indicated that the character will have a slam ability that can be manually aimed onto the ground, which will damage all surrounding opponents.

The developers also confirmed every hero in the game will be immediately playable at launch, so gamers won’t need to grind out the PvP title in order to unlock their favourite Marvel icons.

On top of these new heroes, NetEase also unveiled the new ‘Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda’ map, which brings the Black Panther’s home to life as Marvel legends do battle.

Attendees at Gamescom - which is taking place in Cologne, Germany from 21-25 August - will be able to play through demos of the project and get a first-hand look at some exclusive content.

At the event, NetEase Senior Vice President Ethan Wang revealed the title had entered its “final stages of development”, and was swiftly marching towards its December launch.

He said: “We are ecstatic to be part of this year’s Gamescom and the opportunity to connect with players from all across Europe.

“We are now entering the final stages of development as we march towards our December 6 release.”