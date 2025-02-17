‘Marvel Rivals’ producer Weicong Wu has said developer NetEase Games is “open” to bringing the title to the Nintendo Switch 2.

While the hero-shooter is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, ‘Marvel Rivals’ remains absent on the original Nintendo Switch - but Wu has now revealed NetEase is speaking with the Japanese gaming juggernaut about potentially releasing the title on its sequel console, which is due to launch later this year.

The producer told IGN: “We're already in contact with Nintendo and working on some development kits. And whenever we find that we could provide great performance for our game on Switch 2, we're open to that.”

Wu explained NetEase chose not to bring ‘Marvel Rivals’ to the Nintendo Switch because it was concerned about the console's limited technical capabilities.

He said: “The reason why we didn't launch it onto the Switch, it was the first generation of that device they cannot provide a great experience for our gameplay. So if it could achieve that goal, we're open to that.”

Although ‘Marvel Rivals’ may come to the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future, NetEase previously said the title “definitely isn’t coming” to the original console.

During an interview with Pocket Tactics in December 2024, ‘Marvel Rivals’ game director Thaddeus Sasser said: “There are no discussions [going on] right now to make a handheld port.”