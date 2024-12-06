‘Marvel Rivals’ “definitelty isn’t coming to the [Nintendo] Switch”.

The hero shooter - which was developed by NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment - launched today (06.12.24) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, but NetEase boss Thaddeus Sasser has now admitted there are no plans to bring the title to Nintendo’s console.

In an interview with Pocket Tactics, the ‘Marvel Rivals’ game director said: “There are no discussions [going on] right now to make a handheld port.”

While Nintendo Switch owners might miss out on the game, ‘Marvel Rivals’ has enjoyed a massive launch, with 444,286 concurrent players on Steam alone.

Although Sony and Microsoft don’t announce player numbers, it is safe to assume that the game is performing well on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S too.

‘Marvel Rivals’ launched with Season 0, known as ‘Dooms’ Rise’, which serves as the opening chapter “for the chaos caused by each of Doctor Dooms’ time experiments colliding and unleashing the Timestream Entanglement”.

The game currently has 33 playable heroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk - all of which are available for free - and eight unique maps, incuding a Consquest map, Quick Match and Competitive modes and a Practise Range.

Ahead of its launch, NetEase said it welcomed 'Marvel Rivals's comparions to other hero shooters like ‘Overwatch’ and ‘Apex Legends’, but emphasised the title would be “faster-paced and much more accessible to new players”.

The developer and publisher told MP1st: “This game features abilities-heavy gameplay and we put the hero in the hero-shooter genre. We want ‘Marvel Rivals’ to be best in class.”