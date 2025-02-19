‘Marvel Rivals’ developer NetEase Games has suffered a round of layoffs.

Marvel Rivals developer has undergone a round of layoffs

The studio confirmed it would be letting go of an unspecified number of employees - including all Seattle-based staff - in an effort to “optimize development efficiency” for the popular hero-shooter.

In a statement provided to PC Gamer, a NetEase representative said: “We recently made the difficult decision to adjust ‘Marvel Rivals’s development team structure for organizational reasons and to optimize development efficiency for the game.

“This resulted in a reduction of a design team based in Seattle that is part of a larger global design function in support of ‘Marvel Rivals’.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of those affected and will be treating them confidentially and respectfully with recognition for their individual contributions.”

The representative added the core development team in China “remains fully committed to delivering an exceptional experience”, and that it is “investing more, not less, into the evolution and growth of this game”.

They concluded: “We’re excited to deliver new super hero characters, maps, features, and content to ensure an engaging live service experience for our worldwide player base.”

‘Marvel Rivals’ director Thaddeus Sasser first revealed NetEase would be undergoing some layoffs last night (19.02.25).

He wrote on LinkedIn: “This is such a weird industry ...

“My stellar, talented team just helped deliver an incredibly successful new franchise in ‘Marvel Rivals’ for NetEase Games … and were just laid off!”