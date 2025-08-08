NetEase developers behind Marvel Rivals have revealed they’ve already planned a year’s worth of new characters and content.

The game’s director Guangyun Chen - also known as Guangguang - confirmed that upcoming heroes are queued up several seasons in advance as a way to guarantee consistent updates and fresh gameplay experiences.

The roadmap includes monthly character drops, additional maps, and enhanced features through to Season 4.

So far, Season 3 introduced Phoenix in July, followed by Blade in August as a new Duelist hero equipped with vampiric abilities that reduce enemy healing.

With a promise to maintain monthly releases, other fan-favourites such as Gambit, Rogue, and possibly Professor X are expected to arrive in future updates.

The director also emphasised the breadth of the Marvel universe available to the game, stating the studio can effectively draw from 85 years of Marvel Comics lore.

This means the roster could eventually include both iconic characters and obscure cult favourites.

Adding to community involvement, Marvel Rivals may soon allow players to vote on which heroes they would like to see added next.

Guangguang said the plan for Marvel Rivals was to reveal new content at the beginning of each season to maintain “freshness and surprises”.

With a clear content roadmap and growing community engagement, Marvel Rivals looks set to expand its roster and gameplay depth for the foreseeable future.