'Marvel Rivals' has announced a 'Spider-Man 2' crossover.

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 suit is coming to Marvel Rivals on January 30

To mark the launch of 'Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!' on PC on January 30, players of the free-to-play third-person hero shooter video game - which launched in December on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S – will be able to don the web-slinger’s Advanced Suit 2.0 from the former title.

The official X page for ‘Marvel Rivals’ shared: “The Advanced Suit 2.0 arrives to celebrate the PC launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!

“The Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius’s science with Peter Parker’s genius. Crafted for the toughest battles, it symbolises Spider-Man’s true grit as a hero. ‘Balance is a process. Not a destination’.”

The crossover comes after it was revealed that ‘Marvel Rivals’ will get a new playable character “each half of the season”.

The NetEase Games title recently added the Fantastic Four icons Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Woman to its roster in the first half of ‘Season 1: Eternal Night Falls’, and creative director Guangyun Chen just teased ‘Marvel Rivals’ will add a new hero roughly every six weeks.

Speaking with Metro, Chen said: “Every season we’ll be rolling out fresh seasonal stories, new maps, and new heroes. We’ll actually be breaking down each season into two halves.

“The length of one season is three months. And for each half of the season, we will introduce a new hero. We just eventually want to continue to enhance the experience, and, you know, keep everyone excited in our community.”

Chen added that NetEase wanted to give fans “a solid variety” in playable characters, and the decision as to which heroes and villains they introduce will be “guided by the overall gameplay experience or theme that [the developers] want to create for each season.”

He explained: “The team believes that it gives the players a solid variety for tactical match-ups or team composition.

“Having more Duelists at the moment will definitely enhance the Duelist experience, letting players dive a little bit deeper into that aspect.”