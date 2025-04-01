Edios-Montreal has suffered another round of layoffs.

The studio – which notably developed 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' in 2021 – will be losing "up to" 75 employees because Edios-Montreal doesn't "have the capacity to entirely reallocate them to our other ongoing projects and services", parent company Embracer Group has announced.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), the Edios-Montreal account posted: "Today, we informed our studio staff that we are going to let go up to 75 valuable members, as one of our mandates is coming to an end.

"It is not a reflection of their dedication or skills, but unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity to entirely reallocate them to our other ongoing projects and services."

The studio concluded it remained "committed" to its announced projects, such as assisting Playground Games on the upcoming 'Fable' reboot.

Edios-Montreal added: "These very talented, highly experienced experts are going to enter the employment market, and we are working to support them through this transition.

"Eidos-Montreal stays committed to deliver its other projects currently in development."

The studio last suffered a round of layoffs in January 2024, which saw 97 staff members lose their jobs.

Edios-Montreal was bought by The Embracer Group from Square Enix in 2022 and was reportedly due to work on a new 'Deus Ex' game, though the project was cancelled after the publisher let go of over 4,500 employees across the company in 2024.