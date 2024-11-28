Mac Walters’ AAA studio Worlds Untold has “paused opperations” as it looks for a “new partner”.

Walters - who had been a producer and writer for BioWare’s ‘Mass Effect’ series - had been working on a near-future action-adventure game at Worlds Untold, but the studio has now been put on ice as staff members look for other jobs.

In a post on LinkedIn, Walters wrote: “It’s hard to find the right words for this, but I wanted to share that we’ve made the very difficult decision to pause operations at Worlds Untold while we search for a new partner to help bring our vision to life.

“This was not a decision we made lightly—it’s been a deeply personal journey, and we’re all so proud of everything this team has built together.

“In the meantime, our incredible team members will be exploring new opportunities. If you’re looking for passionate, talented professionals, please reach out - I’d be honored to connect you with some of the best people I’ve ever worked with.”

Worlds Untold was backed by Chinese game juggernaut NetEase, though this announcement indicates the studio has parted ways with the publisher.

Walters concluded: “This is a heartbreaking moment for everyone involved, but I’m deeply grateful for the support of our partners, friends and family, and for the time we’ve had together at Worlds Untold.

“While we’re pausing for now, this isn’t goodbye—there’s more to come, and we look forward to sharing the next chapter with you when the time is right.”