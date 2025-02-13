‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’ and ‘Borderlands 4’ and are slated to release on 28 August 2025 and 23 September 2025 respectively.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Borderlands 4 received release dates for later this year at PlayStation's State of Play

At yesterday’s (12.02.25) Sony PlayStation State of Play showcase, it was confirmed Konami’s upcoming remake of its 2004 action-adventure title and ’Borderlands 4’ - which is being developed by Gearbox Software - would be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in late summer and early autumn this year.

At the event, ‘Snake Eater’ received a release date trailer, with developer Konami later confirming meaningful changes have been made to the remake - including the introduction of a third-person view and enhanced performance for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Konami head Noriki Okamura said in a PlayStation Blog post: “At the early stages, we had planned on only overhauling the graphics to modern standards, but we just didn’t think it would be satisfying to play if that was the only update, so in the end we remade nearly all the animations, and found ways to refresh almost every facet of the game, as well as fully realizing elements that were held back by technical limitations at the time of the original.”

As for ‘Borderlands 4’, the highly-anticipated action-adventure game also received a new launch date trailer at State of Play, which gave fans a glimpse at the gameplay, enemies and action that awaits players on the new planet Kairos.

In an update to the PlayStation Blog website, Gearbox Entertainment CCO Randy Varnell wrote: “Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction.

“‘Borderlands 4’ is our most ambitious game to date, giving you more looting and shooting Mayhem than ever before. Our team has been kicking so much a**, and we cannot wait to share it with you!”