Metallica is coming to Fortnite

Over the years, Epic Games' battle royale has welcomed a host of music stars – like Eminem, Travis Scott and Ariana Grande – and the beloved heavy metal band have been announced as the latest act to take to the stage in the title.

The group will be headlining the upcoming fourth season of 'Fortnite Festival'– the music-driven game mode which allows players to watch virtual concerts from either the Main or Jam Stage – in a show called 'Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury', which will run on 22 and 23 June.

The band will perform six times across the two days: 7p.m. and 10p.m. UK time on Saturday, and 4a.m., 3p.m., 7p.m. and 10p.m. UK time on the Sunday.

As well as the event, all four members of the band – James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - will be available as both normal and LEGO skins in the mode's next Festival Pass.

Releasing today (13.06.24), Epic Games will be adding a competitive new way to play the title with 'Festival: Battle Stage'.

In the mode, 16 players face off against one another through a randomly chosen song, with their Overdrive acting as an attack power.

Season four of 'Fortnite Festival' starts today (13.06.24) and ends on 16 August.