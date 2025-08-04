Nintendo has reaffirmed that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is still slated for release in 2025.

Nintendo has reaffirmed that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is still due to launch in 2025

Amid rumours the upcoming title might be delayed, Nintendo has committed to launching Metroid Prime 4: Beyond this year.

In a post advertising the company’s presence at Fan Expo Canada, Nintendo said Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be playable there ahead of it becoming “available later in 2025”.

Nintendo’s latest public messaging follows a new teaser trailer released earlier in the year, which showcased the alien planet Viewros and Samus Aran’s psychic abilities - while confirming the game will launch in 2025 on both the original Switch and the enhanced Switch 2.

Inside Nintendo, reports indicate the title is at an advanced stage of development.

Retro Studios has been developing the project since 2019, and will offer Switch 2 players support for up to 4K at 60 fps or 1080p at 120 fps, along with optional mouse-like Joy‑Con controls.

Rumours of internal setbacks surfaced recently, claiming the game had missed key development milestones, though Nintendo maintains no delay is planned.

Although fans remain anxious for a concrete release date, Nintendo insists 2025 remains the target.

The game will be playable at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto from August 21 to 24, marking the first time Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be available to the public in a hands-on format.