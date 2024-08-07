ASOS and Microsoft have announced a new three-year AI-based collaboration.

ASOS has teamed up with Microsoft

The clothing brand will be teaming up with tech giant Microsoft that will see them continue using Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform.

Victoria Arden, Director of Technology Operations of ASOS said: "A core part of our business strategy is driving operational excellence within ASOS: making sure we’re as fast, efficient, and effective as we can be, and investing our time and resources in the projects that matter.

"Under this new agreement, we’re helping ASOSers safely experiment with generative AI tools that can remove ‘busy work’ from their day, freeing them up to unlock greater creativity and insights and focus on delighting our customers."

The new deal includes process automation through Power Automate; automated meeting summaries, notes, actions, and live translations through Teams Premium; and Microsoft Copilot, including Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Copilot for Github, which ASOS has been using since early 2023 to support its engineering teams to produce code effectively and efficiently.

Papinder Dosanjh, Director of AI and Machine Learning, ASOS, said: “AI and Machine Learning are already transforming how we work at ASOS, whether it’s supporting better demand forecasting, helping with data-driven decision-making, or powering our recommendation system – delivering billions of product recommendations to our customers per day.

“Working with Microsoft, we continue to drive innovation in this area, always aligned to our principles of safe and responsible experimentation and development.”