'Microsoft Flight Simulator' has reached 15 million players in the UK.

The hit flight simulation game, which was first released on PC in 2020 before the Xbox Series X/S in 2021, has hit a new milestone in the territory.

A post on the title's official UK page confirmed: “We’re thrilled to celebrate 15 million pilots who have taken flight with us in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

“Thanks to each and every one of you for filling the skies with your adventures! Blue skies and tailwinds.”

Fans are avidly awaiting the second instalment, 'Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024', which arrives on November 19.

New features include a 3D ground map, visual updates, and much more.