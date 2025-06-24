MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy has begun layoffs after its debut title struggled out of the gate.

MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy has confirmed it has started a redundancy process

The studio has confirmed it is letting go of some staff following the action-adventure game’s difficult launch, and has said it has “entered a period of consultation”, which will affect roles across several departments.

In a statement provided to IGN, Build a Rocket Boy said: “We can confirm that we have had to make the painful decision to notify our hardworking team of some internal changes at Build A Rocket Boy.

“While we are working to reassign roles for as many of those impacted by these changes as possible, sadly we are initiating a formal consultation process that may result in redundancies.

“This decision has not been made lightly, and we are committed to handling this process with transparency, fairness, and respect for all employees. We will provide further details to the team over the coming weeks.”

Build a Rocket Boy added “the launch of MindsEye has been a significant milestone” for the studio, but admitted the developer knows it “still has a lot more to do to grow [its] community in the coming years”.

The statement continues: “The challenges we’ve faced have only strengthened our resolve and, while we are deeply saddened by today’s decision and thankful to our incredible team, this shift allows us to focus on delivering ongoing updates and performance optimization for MindsEye, while also ensuring the long-term success of Build A Rocket Boy’s future ambitions.”

Although Build a Rocket Boy didn’t confirm how many layoffs there would be, sources have told IGN the redundancies could affect over 100 employees.