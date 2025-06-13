MindsEye studio Build A Rocket Boy is “heartbroken” over the game’s glitches.

The sci-fi/action title released on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC on Tuesday (10.06.25), though some players found the game suffered from performance issues, such as stuttering and character distortion.

Now, Build A Rocket Boy has said it is upset that “not every player was able to experience the game as we intended”.

In a statement published on the MindsEye Discord, the developer wrote: “We are heartbroken that not every player was able to experience the game as we intended.

“Our priority is optimising performance and stability so that every player, across every device, can enjoy an equally high-quality experience.”

The studio added the team had found “the vast majority of crashes were caused by a memory leak”, and were now working on bringing a patch to fix the issues as soon as possible.

The statement continued: “Our teams have worked tirelessly throughout the night to solve many of these issues, and we have now identified that the vast majority of crashes were caused by a memory leak.

“This impacted roughly 1 in 10 of our players. We have developed a hotfix that addresses this issue (alongside other issues that our players have highlighted), which we are working hard to deploy as soon as tomorrow on PC and on consoles once it passes certification with PlayStation and Xbox.”

Build A Rocket Boy added the studio was “fully committed to ensuring all our players have a great experience, and we will continue to provide frequent and transparent updates”.

The statement concluded: “Thank you for playing MindsEye. Thank you for your understanding and continued support – it truly means the world to us. We’re grateful and blessed to have you on the journey with us.”