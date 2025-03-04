‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ is Capcom’s fastest-selling game of all time.

The action-RPG launched last week (28.02.25), and publisher Capcom has announced it has already managed to sell over eight million copies in its first three days - outselling the likes of ‘Monster Hunter World’, which earned four million sales in a similar time period at its 2018 release.

According to figures from Statista, ’Monster Hunter Wilds’ - which also outsold Capcom’s ‘Resident Evil’ and ‘Street Fighter’ in its first three days - has had similar success to that of Game Science’s ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ and Nintendo’s ‘Pokemon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ , which sold over 10 million copies in their first three days.

Announcing the sales success, Capcom said it “remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences”.

In a statement, the publisher said: “As a result of these continuous global initiatives, ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ has evoked massive excitement and achieved sales of eight million units in three days, the fastest any game has done so in Capcom’s history.”

As well as its sales figures, ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ also saw huge success on Steam and peaked at over 1.38 million concurrent players - making it the biggest Capcom game on Valve’s PC platform.