Monster Hunter Wilds has surpassed one million concurrent players on Steam

The action-RPG - which was developed by Capcom - released earlier today (28.02.25) on Valve’s online platform as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ peaked at over 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam - making it the second most popular game on the platform behind ‘Counter-Strike 2’.

Within hours of its release, ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ had overtaken both ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ and ‘Dota 2’, which had a peak concurrent player rate of 766,109 and 609,475 today (28.02.25) respectively.

The title notably passed ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ to make it the seventh most-played game of all time on Steam, and has also become Capcom’s first project to hit the prestigious one million concurrent player mark.

With the game’s successful release, Capcom announced ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ would receive its first major patch Title Update 1 in April 2025.

In a post on Steam, the studio wrote: “Prepare your gear, and resolve, hunters! TU1 will bring with it a monster of formidable strength at a level above Tempered! Another challenging monster will also await you!

“A new place to meet, communicate, have meals together and more with other hunters will be added to ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ in TU1!

“This area will be available to hunters who have completed the main story, so get hunting and be ready!”