A British musician claims to have rejected a derisory offer to have one of his songs included on 'Grand Theft Auto VI'.
Martyn Ware, the frontman of the band Heaven 17, has taken to social media to claim that Rockstar Games - the video game publisher responsible for the money-spinning franchise - recently approached him about potentially including a song on the soundtrack.
Martyn wrote on X: "I was recently contacted by my publishers on behalf of Rockstar Games re the possibility of using Temptation on the new Grand Theft Auto 6
"Naturally excited about the immense wealth that was about to head my way, I scrolled to the bottom of the email re the offer…
"IT WAS $7500 - for a buyout of any future royalties from the game - forever…
"To put this in context, Grand Theft Auto 6 grossed, wait for it…
"$8.6 BILLION
"Ah, but think of the exposure… (sic)"
'Grand Theft Auto VI' is one of the most anticipated video games of all time.
The long-awaited title - which will be the eighth main 'Grand Theft Auto' game, following 2013's 'Grand Theft Auto V' - is set to be released in late 2025.