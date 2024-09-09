A British musician claims to have rejected a derisory offer to have one of his songs included on 'Grand Theft Auto VI'.

Grand Theft Auto is a hugely successful franchise

Martyn Ware, the frontman of the band Heaven 17, has taken to social media to claim that Rockstar Games - the video game publisher responsible for the money-spinning franchise - recently approached him about potentially including a song on the soundtrack.

Martyn wrote on X: "I was recently contacted by my publishers on behalf of Rockstar Games re the possibility of using Temptation on the new Grand Theft Auto 6

"Naturally excited about the immense wealth that was about to head my way, I scrolled to the bottom of the email re the offer…

"IT WAS $7500 - for a buyout of any future royalties from the game - forever…

"To put this in context, Grand Theft Auto 6 grossed, wait for it…

"$8.6 BILLION

"Ah, but think of the exposure… (sic)"

'Grand Theft Auto VI' is one of the most anticipated video games of all time.

The long-awaited title - which will be the eighth main 'Grand Theft Auto' game, following 2013's 'Grand Theft Auto V' - is set to be released in late 2025.