In 2020, Natalie Portman founded the National Women’s Soccer League club Angel City, whose other high-profile investors include America Ferrera and Sophia Bush. Angel City have brought major headlines to the NWSL, with HBO releasing a 3-part docuseries going behind the scenes at the club in 2023. Portman was inspired by her son’s enjoyment of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and founded the team with the goal of improving the status of women’s football.

Women's soccer

Culture shift

Portman told People about her vision for “an enormously positive culture shift” where women’s athletes were looked up to in the same manner of male athletes. She never expected to be involved in professional sport, but said co-founding the club had been “one of the great joys” in her life, describing it as “incredibly rewarding professionally and personally.”

Co-founder Kara Norton had three goals of her own: to pay the players; to “show the power of the community”, packing stadiums to watch women’s sport; and “prove that a women’s team can one day be worth as much as Liverpool.”

Attendances haven’t been a problem – Angel City are well supported with 6 fan groups, all of whom emphasise community and equality. The NWSL as a whole has enjoyed strong attendances; last year they broke a combined two million regular season attendance for the first time. NWSLsoccer.com reported that 89 matches had “seen over 10,000 fans in attendance this season”. The league became the first in women’s soccer worldwide to average over 10,000 fans per regular season game.

Also speaking to People, investor Uzo Aduba said the energy at BMO Stadium was “thrilling”: “There’s such a wide range of fans. We have kids, adults, little boys, grown men, little girls, grown women, older generations, younger generations, mature generations all losing their minds like any other sport.”

Controlling owners

In mid-2024, it was announced that two new owners would take control of the club: Willow Bay, Dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and Walt Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger.

Willow Bay, per the Angel City official site, “is a broadcast journalist, media pioneer and digital communication leader”. Bay managed editorial content for The Huffington Post and has reported and anchored for ABC News; she was the first woman to co-anchor CNN’s Moneyline. Bay also co-hosted NBA Inside Stuff and worked on the Today Show.

The ownership group still includes Portman, the iconic tennis star Billie Jean King, 13 former United States Women’s National Team players, and Portman’s fellow actresses Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria, among others.

2025 season

This year, Angel City face strong competition from Kansas City, Orlando Pride, Washington Spirit, and San Diego, who have all made a strong start to the season. Angel City will be aiming to make the playoffs. The team did not qualify in 2024 or 2022, but did in 2023 thanks to a 5th-place finish in the regular season. Angel City and other women’s football odds can be found at sportsbooks, which also offer live casino UK.

Portman’s career

Alongside her successful acting career, which has earned her an Academy Award and BAFTA (both for Black Swan), as well as two Golden Globe Awards (Closer and Black Swan), Portman has also been a prominent animal rights advocate. Her work was recognised by the Environmental Media Association Awards when she received the Ongoing Commitment Award.

Portman most recently appeared in last year’s Lady in the Lake miniseries, which she also executive produced, and has just completed Apple TV’s Fountain of Youth. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and also stars John Krasinski and Eiza González. Portman said earlier this year that she chooses roles based on what’s happening in her personal life, finding “joy and lightness and humour” in her work when “things are harder at home.” Her most famous films include Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace, V for Vendetta, Thor, and Jackie.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

