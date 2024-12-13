Naughty Dog has revealed its upcoming sci-fi bounty hunter game ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

The studio - which is best known for creating ‘The Last of Us’ franchise - revealed the new title during last night’s (12.12.24) Game Awards, with Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann later teasing ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’ was “shaping up to be our wildest, most creative story yet”.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Druckmann wrote: “‘Intergalactic’ stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.

“In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.”

While the studio head refused to elaborate any futher on the title's story, Druckmann added the game “lives up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey”.

He continued: “Our narrative goals are rivaled only by our gameplay ambitions. This will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history, taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we’ve ever done before.”

While no release date for ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’ was provided, it was confirmed the game would be exclusive to PlayStation 5.