Netflix has over 80 games in development and plans to launch "about one new title per month".

Netflix has over 80 games in development and plans to launch 'about one new title per month'

Since entering the gaming space in 2021, the streaming giant has gradually picked up more and more users of its platform, thanks to big titles like 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition'.

Now, Netflix has announced it is looking at "refining [its] programme" of successful games, while revealing some of the 80 planned titles are "based on specific Netflix I.P. that [fans] love" that will tie in with their original shows.

During the company's latest earnings call, Netflix's co-CEO Gregory K. Peters said: "We've seen what works, what doesn't work. We're refining our program to do more of what is working with the 80-plus games that we currently have in development. And one of those things that really is working is connecting our members with games based on specific Netflix I.P. that they love."

The boss also teased the business had "lots more, including very different types of games yet to come in the quarters and years ahead", while co-CEO Theodore A. Sarandos emphasised he was "really excited about the opportunity in games".

Sarandos said: "I think our opportunity here to serve super fandom with games is really fun and remarkable.

"I think the idea of being able to take a show and give the superfan a place to be in between seasons and even beyond that, to be able to use the game platform to introduce new characters and new storylines or new plot twist events. I'm really excited to see where this goes."