Netflix has reportedly shut down its AAA studio Team Blue.

According to a recent report from Game File, the streaming juggernaut - which entered the gaming space in 2021 - has closed down the developer, which was said to be working on ambitious, multi-device projects with big budgets.

The studio had some of the industry’s biggest talents on board, including former ‘Overwatch’ executive producer Chacko Sonny, ‘Halo Infinite’ creative director Joseph Staten and ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ art director Rafael Grassetti.

On top of these industry heavy-hitters, Team Blue also featured Netflix studio's director of technology Jerry Edsall - who was the lead programmer on ‘Gears 5’ and ‘Gears of War 4’ - as well as Gavin Irby, who was previously the campaign lead for ‘Destiny 2’.

While Game File reports Netflix has not confirmed how many developers have left the studio, the outlet claimed a representative told them that Sonny, Staten and Grassetti had indeed exited Team Blue.

As well as the three aforementioned developers Edsall also appears to have left the studio after he updated his LinkedIn profile to say he is “ex-Netflix”.

Even though the streaming juggernaut has seemingly shuttered Blue, Netflix still has a plethora of other studios working on games like ‘Oxenfree’s Night School Studio and ‘Cozy Grove’ developer Spry Fox.