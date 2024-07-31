A new 'Scooby-Doo' game might be on the way.

Scooby-Doo voice actor Matthew Lillard has teased a new 'experience' based on the classic cartoon

Matthew Lillard, the voice actor of Shaggy, Scooby-Doo's crime-busting companion, has teased an "experience" based on the classic children's cartoon, and has sent followers to a sign-up link asking if they want to try out the Beta for the mystery project.

In an excitable Instagram clip, he said: "Hi, it's me, Matthew Lillard, a couple months ago, in the press, I was mentioning something about a new Scooby-Doo thing ... and I am here to tell you about it today."

Rubbing his hands together, he asked: "Are you ready?"

Raising his voice, Lillard continued: "OK! It is is not a movie! It's not a cartoon! It's a new Scooby-Doo experience!"

He went on: "An experience? What is that? I know I have now made you excited and interested. So If you got the link in my bio, as the kids say, you can sign up and be one of the very first people in the entire world to check this thing out.

"So go to my link and check it out, because it's cool and I know you like cool, because that's what the cool kids do, they do cool things.

"OK, cool.

"What else did I want to say?"

The actor then put his Shaggy voice on and did his catchphrase "zoinks" and quipped that it will "sound better" in the experience, I promise."

Lillard captioned the post: "Hey all peoples! There’s an exciting new Scooby-Doo experience that’s coming soon and we need some fans to playtest it? I think it’s going to be super rad and if you like super rad stuff you should follow the link in my bio and check it out! #scoobydoo (sic)"

There have been a few games based on the franchise, including 2002's 'Scooby-Doo! Night of 100 Frights', which upon its release on the PlayStation 2, sold a whopping 920,000 copies and earned $24 million in the United States alone.

The most recent is the Android game 'Scooby-Doo! Mystery Cases'. The last console title was 2014's 'Scooby-Doo and Looney Tunes Cartoon Universe: Adventure' for Nintendo 3DS and Microsoft Windows.

Of course, there is a chance the new experience is not a video game at all.