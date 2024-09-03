Fans have speculated a new 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' game could be on the way.

Month-long celebrations have been teased to mark the original 1999 game's milestone, which could mean there is something on the way, whether it will be a new game, a remake, or something else entirely remains unknown at this time.

Alongside new artwork, a post on the game's official social media channels read: "Celebrating 25 years of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater all month long."

'Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4' was cancelled after Vicarious Visions merged with Activision Blizzard, so there is a chance it could be related to that.

The skateboarding legend confirmed that a sequel to the remastered 'Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2', which was first released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in September 2020, was in the making before the merge took place, and he admitted he was unsure what the future holds.

Appearing on andyTHPS’ Twitch live stream in 2022, Hawk said: “I wish I could say we have something in the works, but you know Vicarious Visions kind of got disbanded and Activision’s going through all their stuff. I don’t know what’s next.”

Confirming the existence of 'Pro Skater 3+4', he said: "That was the plan, up until the release date of [1+2] we were going to do 3+4 and then Vicarious [Visions] got absorbed and they were looking for other developers and then it was over.”

According to Hawk, Activision looked for another studio to take over from Vicarious to work on the game, but none of them were the right fit.

He claimed: “[Activision] were trying to find someone to do 3+4 but they didn’t trust anyone the way they did Vicarious, so they took other pitches from other studios, like 'what would you do with the THPS title?' and they didn’t like anything they heard, and that was it.”