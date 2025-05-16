The next ‘Battlefield’ game’s campaign is inspired by ‘Dead Space’ and ‘Civil War’.

As Electronic Arts (EA) continues to work on its next shooter, Motive developer Philippe Ducharme has revealed the story of the upcoming ‘Battlefield’ title has been inspired by EA Redwood Shores’ 2008 survival horror game and director Alex Garland’s 2024 war movie.

In an interview with Inverse, the Motive executive producer said: “I really enjoyed ‘Civil War’.

“Some of the things that we’re pushing [in the next ‘Battlefield’], the film is actually a good reference.”

Ducharme added: “On ‘Dead Space’, we talked a lot about the curve of tension. How to go from beat to beat, having the highs and the lows to keep players hooked, and even play with their expectations a little bit.

“It’s obviously very different in a game like ‘Battlefield’. But we still brought that mentality over.”

Motive is working on the next ‘Battlefield’ game alongside Criterion and DICE - with the studios previously collaborating on 2017’s ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’.

Ducharme said DICE had been “extremely generous” in giving feedback to Motive on its work for the next ‘Battlefield’ title, particularly in regards to crafting its multiplayer and maps.

As a result of the help, Ducharme has teased the next ‘Battlefield’ will feature some of the best maps ever created by Motive.

He said: “I play [Motive’s maps] more, so maybe it's the knowledge I have of the spaces. But they’re extremely fun, and I think the results show just how our teams really worked together to get there.”