DICE has confirmed that the next Battlefield title will include a refreshed Class System.

The developer's testing initiative for the upcoming shooter - known as Battlefield Labs - recently published two updates detailing plans for the new Class System.

The first entry laid out the foundational principles: players can choose from defined roles - like Recon or Assault - with signature weapons, gadgets and traits, but also customise loadouts, training paths and throwables.

In an update to its website, DICE explained: “The Class System is defined by two main components: Customizable and class‑defining … The customizable components empower players to explore and push the boundaries of their roles … while still adhering to the expectations of the class.

“The class‑defining components are designed to enhance ‘pick‑up‑and‑go’ playability and reinforce the expectations of your class identity.”

In its second update, DICE addressed community feedback, stating the Class System strikes a balance between legacy roles and player choice.

The Recon class, for example, offers signature sniper bonuses but allows flexibility with weapon and gadget combinations, plus a three-level training progression for added depth.

DICE emphasised this hybrid approach during pre‑alpha testing.

Players in Battlefield Labs can expect more updates reflecting community-driven balancing, including server‑side tweaks and forthcoming client builds.

While no release date has been set, Electronic Arts has confirmed Battlefield will remain a large‑scale, class‑based shooter that will launch before the end of March 2026.

The next Battlefield title is being developed by four studios - those being DICE, Motive, Criterion and Ripple Effect.

With this confirmation, fans can expect familiar class roles infused with deeper customisation and strategic progression.