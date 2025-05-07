Electronic Arts (EA) has vowed the next 'Battlefield' game will be unveiled this summer.

The next Battlefield will be revealed this summer, EA has promised

The upcoming shooter has been in the works at DICE, Motive, Ripple Effect and Criterion Games, and the publisher's boss Andrew Wilson has now committed to revealing the next 'Battlefield' title within the next few months.

During a recent earnings report for the company, the EA CEO said: "As we look to the future, we're confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline, beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of 'Battlefield', a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment."

The studio said it was still confident in the title's previously announced FY26 launch window, meaning fans will likely be able to play the next 'Battlefield' game at some point before April 2026.

The next 'Battlefield' game is currently being tested through the beta programme 'Battlefield Labs', which Wilson described as "the biggest playtesting initiative in franchise history".

He said: "We've always worked closely with the community, but we haven't always worked as closely as we should have.

"We haven't always really worked to help them understand the things that we're building and for us to understand the things that they really want out of a 'Battlefield'.

"We know that when we get it right, 'Battlefield' is a giant franchise and often the biggest shooter in the year."

Due to the "incredible global demand" of 'Battlefield Labs', Wilson revealed EA would be inviting more players from North America and Europe to join the programme, as well as opening the playtest in Asia.