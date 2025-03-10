The next Xbox will reportedly be a “PC in essence but with a TV-friendly shell”.

According to industry insider Jez Corden, Microsoft’s next console will be “Windows based”, which would make early game development on the Xbox easier for studios.

During an appearance on ‘The Xbox Two Podcast’, he said: “The whole idea of the next Xbox is that it's gonna be a PC in essence but with a TV friendly shell that also has a specific set of specs in mind, so developers will be building for Windows PC in a way but in such a way that they know exactly what the specs will be, so they can optimise exactly for it.”

The insider added that while developers are yet to be given devkits for the console - which is rumoured to be called Xbox Prime - he is expecting the next Xbox to launch in 2027 rather than 2026.

He said: “The idea that developers have already gotten the next-gen Xbox’s ‘devkit’, that’s just not accurate.

“And also, the next Xbox is Windows based, most people assume.

“Maybe the ‘Call of Duty’ stuff is accurate, but the devkit talk is more about what kind of specs they've been told to target for the next Xbox. I’m pretty sure new hardware is not 2026, it's 2027.”