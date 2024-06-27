'Nick Jr. Party Adventure' will bring the worlds of 'PAW Patrol', 'Dora', 'Blue's Clues' and more together.

Nick Jr. Party game (c) Outright Games

The new family-friendly puzzle platformer from Outright Games and Paramount Game Studios will drop on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on October 11, 2024.

Beloved characters from 'PAW Patrol', 'Dora', 'Blue's Clues and You!', 'Blaze' and the 'Monster Machines', 'Bubble Guppies', and 'Santiago of the Seas', will come together to celebrate the Friendship Fiesta.

Players will "learn through fun, guiding Dora, Blue, Chase, Molly, Santiago, Darington and many more around an assortment of interactive challenges. Enter the bright and colourful world of Nick Jr. and create a personalised avatar, unlocking a variety of exciting show-themed accessories to customise their look, including backpacks, sunglasses, shoes, hats, and more."

It can be played in both solo mode or with a friend or family member, up to two player local co-op.

A press release adds; "Players search out an abundance of exciting collectibles hidden throughout each of the themed worlds, from Fiesta Flowers and Pup Treats to bright balloons and glowing shells. With a variety of familiar faces making an appearance, including Santiago’s first- ever feature in a video game, players can solve puzzles to explore the Nick Jr. universe in 72 fun levels across the six different themed worlds. Players can interact with objects that bounce, boost and teleport players to new discoveries, and avoid the obstacles from notorious Nick Jr. characters including Swiper, Crusher, and Mayor Humdinger."

Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games said: “We’re delighted to be bringing together these famous characters under one roof alongside Paramount. With learning, discovery and adventure at the heart of our brand- new puzzle-solving game, we hope to delight preschoolers and their families as they immerse themselves in the Nick Jr. universe together.”

Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount, added: “It’s great to be teaming up with Outright Games to bring the Nick Jr. universe alive in this title. We’re excited to see families play together and explore this interactive world!”

'Nick Jr. Party Adventure' is available to pre-order now.