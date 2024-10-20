‘Nick Jr. Party Adventure’ has released on console and PC.

The title - which was developed by Outright Games in partnership with Paramount Games Studios - unites six of the TV network’s biggest franchises like ‘Dora the Explorer’, ‘PAW Patrol’ and ‘Blue’s Clues and You!’ for one big adventure, allowing users to play as some of their most beloved characters from the small screen.

Across the six game worlds - which also includes 'Bubble Guppies', 'Blaze and the Monster Machines', and 'Santiago of the Seas' - there are 72 unique levels which promise to challenge youngsters’ puzzle-solving skills through interactive elements that bounce, boost and teleport.

In a statement, Managing Director of Outright Games Stephanie Malham said: “‘Nick Jr. Party Adventure’ is an innovative gaming experience aimed at young fans, bringing together cherished children’s characters from six distinct preschool shows onto a unified platform.

“We are pleased to celebrate the game’s launch in partnership with Paramount Game Studios. This immersive puzzle-led adventure offers experiences that cater to the whole family. With its straightforward gameplay, this experience is accessible and enjoyable for children of all ages.”

While navigating the six worlds, players will be able to customise their avatar as they go on a quest to find supplies for the ultimate bash of the year: the Friendship Fiesta.

However, players will need to keep their wits about them as they will have to face off against some of the network’s biggest trouble-makers like Swiper, Crusher and Bonnie Bones.

The game also supports two-player coach co-op, allowing parents and their children to go on the immersive adventure together.

‘Nick Jr. Party Adventure’ is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.