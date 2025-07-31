Nintendo has announced that its latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will air today (31.07.25).

Nintendo has announced that its latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will air today (31.07.25)

The company confirmed the event will last for 25 minutes, and will focus on upcoming third-party titles.

The showcase begins at 6am PT/9am ET/2pm CEST and will be streamed live on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel and via the Nintendo Today app.

This Direct will spotlight games from third-party publishers, rather than Nintendo’s own first-party franchises, meaning titles such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond or new Legend of Zelda projects are not expected to appear.

According to Nintendo, the broadcast will highlight games coming to both the current Switch and the recently released Switch 2 console.

Speculation about the event has been building, with fans anticipating updates on highly anticipated titles like Hades 2 and Silksong, as well as potential ports of big releases such as Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and Persona 3 Reload.

Industry insiders have also hinted at surprises aimed at strengthening the Switch 2’s growing library.

This is the first major Partner Showcase since the Switch 2’s launch, following Nintendo’s recent summer updates and the release of Donkey Kong Bananza.

With the company now shifting focus to third-party support for its new hardware, the event is expected to offer a glimpse of how external studios are taking advantage of the Switch 2’s upgraded capabilities.