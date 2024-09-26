Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto has said the company would "rather go in a different direction" instead of following the gaming industry's A.I. trend.

Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto has said the company would 'rather go in a different direction' instead of following the gaming industry's A.I. trend

In recent years, the industry has started to lean more heavily on machine-learning technology in its projects, though the Japanese gaming juggernaut's boss has now stressed his business is happy to follow its own path.

Speaking to the New York Times, Miyamoto said: "It might seem like we are just going the opposite direction for the sake of going in the opposite direction, but it really is trying to find what makes Nintendo special.

"There is a lot of talk about A.I., for example. When that happens, everyone starts to go in the same direction, but that is where Nintendo would rather go in a different direction."

The Nintendo boss added the company was still following president Hiroshi Yamauchi's mantra of originality that he introduced to the business when he became the boss in 1949.

Miyamoto said: "Mr. Yamauchi back in the day would tell us that we are not good at fighting: 'We are weak - so don't go picking fights with other companies.'"

Aside from A.I., the Nintendo boss commented on his work on the company's biggest I.P.s like 'Super Mario Bros.' and 'The Legend of Zelda', and said it was the pursuit of "fun" that pushed him to create new forms of entertainment.

He explained: "I actually don’t know why I create the things I create. I’m just having fun and that is what drives me."