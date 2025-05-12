Nintendo has reserved the right to render devices "permanently unusable" if users are filling them with pirated games.

Nintendo has issued a stark warning to gamers in new terms and conditions

The Japanese games designer has wanted them that if those who play the Nintendo Switch without buying games through them, they can brick a console - a term used to describe a electronic device that is made completely unresponsive and can't function or be easily repaired - as a punishment.

The new agreement reads: "You acknowledge that if you fail to comply with the foregoing restrictions, Nintendo may render the Nintendo Account Services and/or the applicable Nintendo device permanently unusable in whole or in part."

It is as-yet-unclear just how the 'Super Mario Bros' will implement their bricking feature.

The current privacy policy states: "If you or your device experiences an error, we collect information about the error, the time the error occurred, the application or features being used, the state of the application when the error occurred, and any communications or content provided at the time the error occurred."

In a further update, the company told users that they may "monitor and record" their interactions with other users if their consent is given.

It said: "With your consent and to enforce our terms, we may also monitor and record your video and audio interactions with other users."