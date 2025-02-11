Nintendo is “proceeding with production to meet as large a demand as possible” for the Switch 2.

After revealing the upcoming console last month, the Japanese gaming juggernaut will be giving fans a “closer look” at the Nintendo Direct on 2 April 2025, and the business’ president Shuntaro Furukawa has said the initial demand for the Switch 2 would be based on the response of the event.

In a recent earnings call Q+A, Furukawa told investors: “As of now, we are taking the risk and proceeding with production to meet as large a demand as possible.

“As was true with the Switch, we believe it will not be easy to rapidly increase production capacity, so based on our prior experience, we are making preparations to respond as quickly as possible.”

When asked whether fans could expect new titles on the original Switch after its successor launches, the Nintendo boss said the company “would like to continue” releasing new games for the device - such as 'Pokémon Legends: Z-A' and 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' - but noted exclusive titles were “crucial” for the success of next-gen consoles.

He explained: “Since many people are playing Switch, if we are able to develop appealing software, we would like to continue releasing new titles. On the other hand, exclusive games are crucial when launching new hardware.

“With this in mind, we will consider various ways for Switch and Switch 2 to encourage as many consumers as possible to enjoy our games.”