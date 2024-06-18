Nintendo has announced plans to launch an all-new 'Zelda' game.

Nintendo has teased details of new games

The tech giant has made a series of exciting announcements at its Nintendo Direct event, revealing plans to release 'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' later this year.

It's been confirmed that the highly anticipated game will be released on September 26.

The upcoming title will see Princess Zelda embark on an adventure to save the world from destruction.

A spokesperson for the game shared: "The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing.

"Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes – imitations of things found in the environment.

"Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies."

'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' has been teased at Nintendo Direct via a trailer.

Elsewhere, Nintendo has shared gameplay footage of 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' during the event.

The video teaser featured some first-person shooter action, while it also offered an insight into the game's eye-catching environment.

Gamers will have to wait until 2025 to play 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' - although a specific date hasn't yet been confirmed.

The much-anticipated game was tentatively announced back in 2017, when a logo for the title was shared with the world.

Then, in 2019, it was announced that the title was being changed and the original developers of the series, Retro Studios, were being asked to assume control of the project.

Meanwhile, Nintendo has announced plans to release 'Mario and Luigi: Brothership' on November 7.

But before that, 'Super Mario Party Jamboree' - which will be a series of party games - will be released in October.