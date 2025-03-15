The Nintendo Switch 2 could cost up to $499, analysts have predicted.

The Japanese gaming juggernaut unveiled its upcoming console in January and will give fans a closer look at it at the Nintendo Direct showcase in April, and a recent Bloomberg report has suggested Nintendo could charge between $400 and $500 for the Switch 2 due to the device coming with a more expensive Nvidia processor.

Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda said: “The original Switch's Nvidia chip is estimated to cost $80 per unit, while the Switch 2's chip is likely to be in the $130-$150 range. I wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo goes ahead with $499.”

Even if Nintendo opts for the higher pricetag - which would be $200 more than the original 2017 Switch - analyst Serkan Toto predicted the company will likely sell “boatloads of Switch 2s in the first months in particular, almost regardless of the price”.

The analyst added that the upcoming games set to launch alongside the Switch 2 would be a major contributing factor to the console’s probable high sales numbers.

He said: “We can expect a great software line-up in year one, from new ‘Mario Kart’ and ‘3D Mario’ after eight years to ‘Pokemon Legends: Z-A’ and ‘Metroid Prime 4’.

“There will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like ‘Call of Duty’.”

These predictions come after Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa promised the Switch 2 will have “the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products”.