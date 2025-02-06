Nintendo will give people a "closer look at the Switch 2" with its Switch 2 Direct on April 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct date and time confirmed

The Japanese video game giant has confirmed the time and date for the key event to reveal more details about its predecessor to the 2017 handheld console, which will take place at 2pm GMT.

Gamers have also been invited to test-drive the Switch 2.

The much-anticipated console has yet to be given an official release date, but a number of gamers have been invited to get hands-on with the console at events in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

The showcase in New York is being staged between April 4 and April 6, while the Los Angeles event is being held from April 11 to 13. The Dallas event will be staged between April 25 and 27.

Meanwhile, Nintendo doesn't believe the hype for the Switch 2 is to blame for not reaching its sales target with its predecessor.

President Shuntaro Furukawa dismissed claims that the announcement of the next console in the series has led to a decline in sales for the original, as Nintendo admitted it had not met its intended sales goals for 2024.

He told investors at an earnings calls this week: "We don't think the impact of refraining from purchasing [because of Switch 2] is that great.

"We think it's a solid eighth year, but we haven't reached our target."

In a new financial report, Nintendo stated it expects to shift 11 million consoles in the fiscal year ending March 2025.